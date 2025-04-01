Chelsea FC’s final push for a top four finish is here, and it begins with a visit from Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night. Enzo Maresca may want to start his first choice attacking line, if he can, for this midweek London derby.

With Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke all back healthy, he should be able to do so.

London Derby FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Kickoff: Thurs. April 4, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Full Injury List in Detail: Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Starting XI Predictions Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC

Win Probability: Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur 21% Chelsea FC 58%

That probably means Jadon Sancho goes back to the bench while Neto then shifts out to the wing. So the formation would be 4-2-1-3? Or maybe 4-2-3-1?

It’s a chance to get creative, against a Spurs side that has been sputtering nearly all season long.

Chelsea have owned this series of late, winning nine of the last 12 league fixtures (D1, L2) in this London derby rivalry.

Chelsea Starting Lineup Prediction vs Tottenham Hotspur

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Neto, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

