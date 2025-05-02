Chelsea at Liverpool FC Starting Lineup Predictions

For this Premier League weekend, the Sunday matinee fixture is Chelsea at Liverpool FC. Yes, it’s an all-big six clash, in that special time slot, but it’s lost luster now, as it happens to be dead rubber for the visitors. At least the hosts still have a ton to play for, as they’re in the thick of the UEFA Champions League qualification race.

That UCL qualifying derby is the only thing, at all, left to watch this Premier League season.

Liverpool FC at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, May 4, 4:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Team News: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Liverpool FC 30% Draw 25% Chelsea FC 45%

PL Form, Standing: Liverpool FC CHAMPIONS Chelsea FC WDDWW 5th, 60 pts

Chelsea will no doubt go with the strongest side possible here. Enzo Maresca does his squad rotation in the Conference League clashes; understandably and justifiably so. As for Liverpool, they will go with a line-up that features a mix of starters and reserves.

Starting Lineup Predictions

Liverpool FC

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Mo Salah, Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo; Luis Diaz

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

