Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Newcastle United

The real meaningful matchup of the Premier League weekend isn’t Liverpool versus Arsenal, it’s Newcastle United versus Chelsea FC. With the Premier League title race already settled, the only thing left to pay attention to here, for the last three weeks, is UCL qualification. Newcastle United and Chelsea FC are in the final two Champions League-for-next-season slots, right now, but neither one can afford to drop points here.

Nottingham Forest is nipping at both of their heels, with Aston Villa right behind them, and still in the mix, too.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. May 11, 12pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle United Chelsea

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 44% Draw 25% Chelsea 31%

Premier League Standing: Newcastle United 4th, 63 pts Chelsea 5th, 63 pts

Chelsea will no doubt wrap up the UEFA Europa Conference League title, later on this month. It’s hard to see Real Betis stopping them from grabbing that trophy, but the Blues need to accomplish their domestic goal as well. Here’s the best lineup to go with, towards that cause.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Newcastle

Robert Sanchez; Moises Caicedo, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

