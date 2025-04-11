Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Ipswich Town

Chelsea FC hosts Ipswich Town in a match-up where one side has a lot to play for, but the other, well, not so much. Chelsea are in the heart of a fierce, multi-team race for the top four.

Ipswich Town are set for relegation. The three teams in the drop zone have been pretty clear for some time, and it’s not going to change.

Chelsea FC vs Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff Time: 2pm. BST, Sunday, April 12

Location, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 75% Draw 15% Ipswich Town 10%

Premier League Standings Chelsea FC 4th, 53 pts Ipswich Town 18th, 20 pts

That’s a big time bummer for the Tractor Boys, who are just going to have a one-season stay here in the top flight.

It’s also a bummer for all the neutrals who were looking forward to extra story lines to watch on Championship Sunday.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup vs Ipswich Town

Filip Jørgensen; Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories