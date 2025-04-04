From London derby to another to another. Chelsea have another all-capital city matchup on the docket this weekend, when they make the short jaunt across town to take on Brentford FC.

The Blues lost the first of this all-London triad, 1-0 to Arsenal, in the final match before the international break.

Chelsea at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff Time: 4p.m. GMT, Sunday, April 6

Location, Brentford Community Stadium, London, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 44% Draw 25% Brentford FC 31%

Premier League Standings Chelsea FC 4th 52 pts Brentford FC 11th 41 pts

Then they bested Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week, by the same score. So what happens in the third affair, a win or loss to break the tie? Or a draw, keeping this specific stretch of matches an overall stalemate?

We’ll have to wait and see, but one thing’s for sure- Chelsea need all the points they can get right now.

The top four race is looking fierce.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Brentford FC

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

