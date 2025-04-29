Chelsea FC can definitely use the UEFA Europa Conference League as a chance to do some squad rotation. Obviously, Djurgarden, as well as the winner of Fiorentina- Real Betis (if Chelsea advances on), is a much smaller outfit than the southwest London club.

Therefore it is probably in the best interest of Blues boss Enzo Maresca to play his starters/strongest teams in the Premier League instead, as Chelsea makes a run for a top five finish, and with that Champions League qualification for next season.

UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Chelsea FC at Djurgarden

Kickoff: Thurs. May 1, 8pm, 3Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Chelsea FC Preview Material- Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

So if squad rotation is in the cards for the trip to Sweden’s capital/largest city (Stockholm), what does that look like?

Well, we do have some starters, or regular major minutes kind of guys, in out first team prediction. While this will be a weakened side, it won’t be that weak.

Chelsea FC Starting Lineup Prediction at Djurgarden

Filip Jorgensen; Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Marc Cucurella; Reece James, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Tyrique George, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

