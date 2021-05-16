Chelsea vs Leicester City: Team News, UCL Ramifications, Match Preview

It all comes down to these last two matches for three teams Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City, battling for the two still open Champions League qualification slots. If the Reds win out, they finish with 69 points, which should be enough to clinch them a spot in Europe’s premier competition.

This is because Chelsea and Leicester (the two teams in front of Liverpool in the table) play each other on Tuesday night, just 72 hours after clashing in the FA Cup final. Leicester won 1-0 to give the club its first FA Cup title.

Leicester City at Chelsea FYIs

Kickoff: Tues May 18, Stamford Bridge, 8:15pm GMT

PL Form Guide:   Chelsea LWWWD  Leicester City WLDWW

PL Position: Chelsea 4th  64pts  Leicester City 3rd 66pts

Starting XI Predictions: go here

Odds: Chelsea win -140    Draw +270   Leicester City win +420

Series history:  Chelsea wins 57   Leicester City wins 28    Draws 34

A Leicester City win or draw means that Chelsea cannot reach 69 points. If Chelsea wins, then Leicester can max out at 69 points – sending it to goal difference. Liverpool will hold at least at least a two-goal advantage in GD heading into the final day in this scenario. Got all that?

Leicester will host Tottenham in their other remaining match while Chelsea travels to Aston Villa for their finale. Liverpool will complete their fixture list with a trip to Burnley and by hosting Crystal Palace.

There isn’t a whole lot of squad news developments, for either side, since the FA Cup finale except for the case of Jonny Evans.

The Leicester star had to be brought off after a half hour of action at the national stadium due to an injury. He was replaced by Marc Albrighton and is therefore a doubt for this match.

Prediction: Chelsea 1, Leicester City 0

It’s not a trophy match of course, but it still has massive repercussions. Chelsea look to avenge the loss from the weekend.

