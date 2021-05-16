Chelsea vs Leicester City: Team News, UCL Ramifications, Match Preview

It all comes down to these last two matches for three teams Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City, battling for the two still open Champions League qualification slots. If the Reds win out, they finish with 69 points, which should be enough to clinch them a spot in Europe’s premier competition.
This is because Chelsea and Leicester (the two teams in front of Liverpool in the table) play each other on Tuesday night, just 72 hours after clashing in the FA Cup final. Leicester won 1-0 to give the club its first FA Cup title.
Leicester City at Chelsea FYIs
Kickoff: Tues May 18, Stamford Bridge, 8:15pm GMT
PL Form Guide: Chelsea LWWWD Leicester City WLDWW
PL Position: Chelsea 4th 64pts Leicester City 3rd 66pts
Starting XI Predictions: go here
Odds: Chelsea win -140 Draw +270 Leicester City win +420
Series history: Chelsea wins 57 Leicester City wins 28 Draws 34
A Leicester City win or draw means that Chelsea cannot reach 69 points. If Chelsea wins, then Leicester can max out at 69 points – sending it to goal difference. Liverpool will hold at least at least a two-goal advantage in GD heading into the final day in this scenario. Got all that?
Leicester will host Tottenham in their other remaining match while Chelsea travels to Aston Villa for their finale. Liverpool will complete their fixture list with a trip to Burnley and by hosting Crystal Palace.
There isn’t a whole lot of squad news developments, for either side, since the FA Cup finale except for the case of Jonny Evans.
The Leicester star had to be brought off after a half hour of action at the national stadium due to an injury. He was replaced by Marc Albrighton and is therefore a doubt for this match.
Prediction: Chelsea 1, Leicester City 0
It’s not a trophy match of course, but it still has massive repercussions. Chelsea look to avenge the loss from the weekend.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind