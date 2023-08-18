It’s been a very news-worthy week at Chelsea Football Club, both from a squad fitness and transfer market standpoint. Since meeting Liverpool on the pitch last weekend, Chelsea beat them out to the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The former should likely make his debut here in the London derby against West Ham on Sunday.

Regarding the latter, that will likely come during the match next week, not this week, as he was only just officially “unveiled” today.

Chelsea at West Ham United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Aug 20, 4:30pm, London Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Chelsea West Ham

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea West Ham

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC 45% West Ham United 28% Draw 27%

PL Form, Position: West Ham United D, 1pt, 13th Chelsea FC D, 1pt, 11th

Despite all the free-spending by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, there is still one player they didn’t get this week.

Although Chelsea activated the 35m GBP release clause of attacking midfielder Michael Olise, he decided to renew with Crystal Palace, and sign a four year extension.

Blues Fitness Issues

Newly appointed captain Reece James came off the score draw against Liverpool due to fatigue, but it turns out he’s got a much bigger problem than only being tired.

He’s back on the sidelines, once again, with a hamstring injury.

He’ll be on the shelf for a few weeks, and he’s got plenty of company in the west London treatment room.

Armando Broja, Marcus Bettinelli (now the team’s new No. 2 goalkeeper), Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku are all out injured here as long-term absentees.

Broja and Badiashile are said to be at the end stages of their rehab, so they could return to training soon.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories