Chelsea is the most injury-prone club in the Premier League, and considering that you clicked over here, you probably already knew that. At any one time, over the course of this season and last, it feels like they always have a double digit number of players injured.

According to one study, this is costing the club £336,128 every day in sidelined players’ wages. That is due to the fact that several of their injured players are among the highest-earning footballers in the game.

Because, as you know, Todd Boehly doesn’t really believe in the concept of budgeting.

Blues Team News

Armando Broja could finally complete his comeback from a long-term knee injury, after he returned to training this international break. Meanwhile Reece James is moving closer towards contention for selection, but that might not happen for another week or two.

Elsewhere Trevoh Chalobah remains out with a hamstring/thigh problem, and little to nothing is known about his timeline. Benoit Badiashile has recovered from a long-term hamstring injury of his own, but he will likely be eased back into the mix.

Elsewhere Christopher Nkunku (expected return in November) Carney Chukwuemeka (potentially returning next month) and Wesley Fofana (probably out for season) are all in various stages of recovery from some kind of serious knee injury.

You have better news though surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk, who got injured while on international duty with Ukraine.

However, he was fine, and back in the mix for his country, so he’ll be fit for selection on the club level too.

Then there is Romeo Lavia, who suffered an ankle injury in training late last week. The potential timeline for return is now around six weeks, as the scan showed ligament damage.

