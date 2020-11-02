Frank Lampard Provides Update on Christian Pulisic Injury

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has provided an update on the injury suffered by Christian Pulisic yesterday, and the Blues boss confirmed that it is not serious.
In warm-ups ahead of Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Burnley yesterday, Pulisic fell injured. In the video footage of the injury, you can the American become extremely frustrated and upset, and he takes these emotions out on his warm-up pull-over vest. However, he was able to walk off on his power.
Pulisic, who scored a hat trick in this fixture last season, was slated to start the match, and he was replaced by Timo Werner. Lampard described the issue as “a small sensation in his hamstring,” adding that the muscle will need to be scanned.
“He felt something on his hamstring. We tried to manage him in midweek, but we’ll see what happens in the next 24 hours. We’re talking minor, nothing serious,” Lampard said.
In other words, Pulisic is a doubt for the Wednesday UEFA Champions League clash against Rennes. He may be ready in time for that fixture, or he may just be rested and then likely ready for next weekend’s Premier League fixture at home against Sheffield United.
The 22-year-old had just returned to full fitness after having suffered an injury, of a more serious sort, to the same muscle back on August 1 in the FA Cup final.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind