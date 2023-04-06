Chelsea Team News at Wolves: Lampard, Enrique, Aubameyang

Just in case you’re scoring at home, Chelsea FC are now poised to have two caretaker managers and three permanent full-time managers over the course of the 2022-23 season.

In a move that is apparently approved by next to nobody, and understood by very few (outside of the higher-ups at Stamford Bridge) Frank Lampard is set to replace Bruno Saltor as interim manager.

Chelsea vs Wolves FYIs

Kick: Sat Oct. 8, 3pm, Molineux Stadium

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 48% Wolves 27% Draw 25%

PL Form: Chelsea DLDWW Wolves DLLWD

PL Standings: Chelsea 11th, 39 pts Wolves 14th, 28 pts

According to multiple outlets, Lampard has reached an agreement in principle to take over the club on an interim basis until the end of the season. His first match in charge will be Saturday at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If you recall, as it wasn’t that long ago, his managerial spell at Chelsea went rather poorly. Sacked in January of 2021, he went on to later manage Everton, and that went even worse.

It was actually kind of disastrous.

So why is he even here?

Probably to best serve as a figurehead in an attempt at appeasing a fan base that is obviously very disgruntled. Lampard is, after all, the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Elsewhere, and again according to multiple outlets, former Spain manager Luis Enrique interviewed for the head coaching position, and apparently, he is now among the leading candidates.

Julian Nagelsmann reportedly remains the favorite, but some reports say that as many as six candidates are in the mix for the gig.

Team News for Both Sides

The Blues only have four fitness concerns for this match, and it consists of the three long term injury absentees:

Armando Broja (knee- done for the season), Thiago Silva (knee) and Cesar Azpilicueta (nasty head injury), plus misfiring, wayward journeyman striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (lower back).

Flipping over to Wolves, they have two players who are doubts: Boubacar Traore (groin) and Hee-chang Hwang (fitness).

This goes along with the quartet of players who are long-term injury absentees: Ruben Neves (suspension), Jonny Otto (suspension), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee).

