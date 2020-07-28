How Frank Lampard Could Shape the Chelsea Attack in 20/21

By

It’s quite clear that an already potent attack is going to become even better at Chelsea FC next season. The Blues finished third in the Premier League in both goals scored and time of possession, with rookie manager Frank Lampard getting a ton of production out of his deep and talented group of forwards.

That final third gets beefed up even more this offseason, as centre forward Timo Werner is on his way in, as is attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech (Ajax). Additionally, we learned yesterday that Willian is likely to extend his stay with the club, and that negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz are progressing along.

On Sunday we learned that Pedro is on his way out, but it appears that he’ll be the only major loss in the attacking third. So with probably three in and only one out, Lampard will see his position group +2 on the roster sheet for next season.

So how does Lampard, who is also the club’s all-time leading scorer manage those minutes on the pitch? Off the pitch how does he keep everybody happy in their role with the club? This is just speculation, and obviously things can change quickly, but here’s what we would do with the starting squad in the final third.

Potential Chelsea Starting Attacking Unit

Werner

Pulisic Havertz Willian

Christian Pulisic, the most expensive American player in history is right up there with midfielder N’Golo Kante as Blues undroppables. He was the team’s best player during the restart period of the Premier League season, and Chelsea’s most efficient and productive scorer per minutes played.

He has the highest potential of any Blues forward to become world class someday, and it’s rare that he plays a game in which he doesn’t score, assist or win a penalty that sets up a goal.

Willian led the team in assists this league season and he brings the position group valuable veteran leadership and experience. The Brazilian was one of the club’s best overall performers after the COVID break. The two combined for 18 goals and 11 assists.

Havertz is extremely versatile and dangerous in any position that you could play him, so he’ll find his way into just baout every line-up, provided the southwest London club get this deal done. At €90 million, reportedly what Bayer are asking, he better be selected regularly!

Speaking of high-priced German internationals, Werner (28 goals and 8 assists) was said to have cost in the region of €53 million (or £47.6m or $59m). Of course this is post 2003 Chelsea, where Owner, Russian Oligarch and Vladimir Putin BFF Roman Abramovich always has deep pockets for the transfer window.

Potential Chelsea Second Team/Cup Competition Attacking Unit

Abraham/Giroud

Mount Ziyech Hudson-Odoi

Tammy Abraham got off to a really fast start last fall, but came back down to Earth as the season progressed. Overall, he impressed by scoring 15 goals, finally getting his chance after three years out on loan.

He split time with Olivier Giroud, who did most of his damage (six of eight league goals scored) this season in the restart period. While the Frenchman is certainly not going to be around in the long term, he’s still got it when called upon, but you have to think that he still might be the third choice striker in 2020-21.

Mason Mount turned in a man of the match performance in the FA Cup semifinal win over Manchester United, and he’ll definitely get his opportunities.

Having come over with Lampard from Derby County, the Blues boss will definitely make sure he gets in where fits in. Ziyech may need some time to adjust to his new team, league and country, but you’ll know he’ll eventually produce. He’s averaged 10 goals and 15 assists over the past three seasons in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Finally, Hudson-Odoi has a lot of talent and potential (it’s why he has wanted so by the Bundesliga’s best and brightest), but he’s still a bit green at this point.

