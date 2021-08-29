Kurt Zouma Leaves Chelsea, Joins West Ham United

Kurt Zouma, 26, is no longer a member of Chelsea FC. The central defender has moved across town to West Ham United, after making 36 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions last season, a campaign culminating in a Champions League title.
The strongly anticipated Zouma exit, reported to be for a fee of £25 million ($34.42 million), now clears the way for Chelsea to make a move for the central defender upgrade they want, in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.
“[Zouma] is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I’m very happy that he’s now our player,” West Ham manager David Moyes said in a statement.
Zouma made 151 appearances since joining the club in 2014.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: ‘ Kurt Zouma joined us as a young player and has been a part of so many important moments for this club over the past seven-and-a-half years.
‘He showed incredible strength of character to return from a very serious injury in 2016, and he has always been an extremely popular character in the dressing room. We thank him for his contribution on and off the pitch for Chelsea, and wish him the very best in the next stage of his career.’
After seven-and-a-half years with the club, Kurt Zouma leaves Chelsea for West Ham.
Wishing you all the best for the future, @KurtZouma. ?
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2021
Since that aforementioned serious knee injury the Frenchman has gone out on loan to Stoke City and Everton. Following a 1-1 draw with Liverpool today, Chelsea currently sit second in the table, with Zouma’s new team, the Hammers, the only side above them.
“I just felt like he [Moyes] really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well,” said Zouma in regards to his new gaffer.
“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year — and I want to help the team do that.”
Welcome to West Ham United, @KurtZouma! ?? pic.twitter.com/X7eguIRzTi
— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 28, 2021
As for the potential Kounde transfer, the two sides are said to be nearing an agreement, but there are still some important details to sort out. There is still some time to get it all ironed out, but not much time as deadline day comes on Tuesday.
