Chelsea FC are just a skinny point behind Leicester City in the table, an amazing feat when you consider just how far down the table they really were when Frank Lampard was in charge. Sitting in fourth place, the Blues are level with West Ham United on points, but hold the tie-breaker over the Irons, who’ll they face on Saturday, in an extremely important London derby.
Liverpool are sitting just two points behind both these clubs, so no doubt the Reds will be hoping this match ends in a draw. Let’s preview this critical post European Super League clash, one with major top four implications.
Chelsea FC at West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Sat April 24, 5:30pm, London Stadium
Odds: Chelsea (-120), West Ham (+350), Draw (+260)
PL Position, Form Guide: Chelsea 4th, 55 pts DWLDW Brighton 5th, 55 pts LLWDL
Team news for both sides
We’ll start with the hosts. Newly rejuvenated scoring sensation Jesse Lingard hobbled off the pitch last weekend, in what looked like a muscular injury, but manager David Moyes played it down afterward, claiming it’s nothing more than a cramp. So Lingard should be good to go here, but you never know.
Bigger than football though, is Lingard’s opening up about his mental health issues, and his revelation that he almost quit playing amidst his scoring drought and freezing out at Manchester United. It’s good to see more high profile athletes speaking out about mental health issues. Let’s hope this trend continues.
Elsewhere Aaron Cresswell (hamstring issue) and Arthur Masuku (knee problem) are believed to be ruled out due to injury, according to Claret & Hugh. That’s a huge blow, especially when you consider the list of absentees that the Irons have to deal with.
Declan Rice is still believed to be three weeks away from returning in his normal role while Michail Antonio remains out indefinitely. Craig Dawson remains suspended until the first of next month.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has considerably less to worry about in this regard. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is a major doubt due to a hamstring problem; same goes for Thiago Silva, who is struggling with muscular fatigue.
Aren’t we all these days?
No matter how smart the Hunter is, he will never hoot animal by its shadow, meaning West ham United play with all they can do, mighty blues going to work over then with a clear sheet and will collect her powerful three points.