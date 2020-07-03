Chelsea vs Watford Team News: Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Tomori

For much of the season, especially in the early going, Watford FC looked like the worst side in all of the Premier League. While things have certainly improved, and they’re currently out of the drop zone, the Hornets still have plenty of work to do, in order to secure staying up.
They’ll next travel to Chelsea, who looked like world beaters since the restart, up until the disastrous upset on Wednesday night at West Ham United. At least the Blues got great play from their wings. They will not face another relegation fodder side, and we’ll see how/if they bounce back.
Team News for both sides:
According to NBC: “Andre Gray, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah are available for Watford after being scratched from the Hornets last start for a reported quarantine infraction.”
For the Blues, the only injury concern is defender Fikayo Tomori, who faces a late fitness test as he recovers from the muscular injury that he suffered in training ahead of the restart.
Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to the match day squad at West Ham, and could feature here for the first time since the restart. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic sustained a knock in the midweek loss on Wednesday night, and that means Jorginho could come in and feature the first time since play resumed.
Chelsea FC vs Watford FYIs
Kickoff: July 4, 8pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Form Guide:Chelsea LWWWW Watford LWLDL
Odds: Chelsea win -235 Watford win +750
Reverse Fixture: Chelsea 2, Watford 1
Position: Chelsea are fourth, up two points on surging Manchester United. Watford are 17th, the final safety position, but only by a single point.
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Watford 2
Expect the Blues to get the W, by dominating in the final third, but looking weak in the back. Until changes are made, they may have to win by just outscoring everybody. In order to do that, they need to be more efficient with possession.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind