You knew there was going to be a major summer clear out at Chelsea FC, but we had no idea that so many players would be heading to the same country. And that country is outside Europe too, which is equally, if not more, surprising. Leaving Europe’s big five leagues, in order to join the Saudi Pro League- all the kids are doing it these days. Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech are up next, joining N’Golo Kante, who is already finalizing his move.

Let’s start with Mendy, who we covered in detail, yesterday, over at this link.

He’s reportedly agreed to personal terms with Al Ahli, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The two clubs will now haggle over the transfer fee. As for the details on Kanté, and his free transfer to Al-Ittihad, we covered that in a previous post already.

Moving on to Hakim Ziyech, the talented winger who showed us what we can do at the 2022 World Cup, he’s long been out of favor at Stamford Bridge and had to leave. More on this via the Daily Post Nigeria.

He now heads to Al-Nassr, where he’ll get the chance to link up with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who made the switch in January.

And finally, on Koulibaly, he is moving closer towards joining Al-Hilal. His transfer fee will be about €30m (£25.5m) More on this via The Guardian.

Chelsea really need to sell players this summer, after spending close to £600m in last summer’s transfer window.

The southwest London club also spent like drunken sailors in the January window too, leaving the club with an overly bloated roster with too many expensive misfits.

So who they sell, and where will be just as important this summer as who they buy, and from whom.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories