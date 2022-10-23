Chelsea Team News at RB Salzburg (UCL): Koulibaly, Kovacic

Chelsea played Manchester United to a score draw yesterday, in a match that saw all the scoring transpire at the tail end. It was probably a more riveting match than the 1-1 final score line might indicate, and it marked the fifth straight time that the two sides have split the spoils.

The Blues got a point in what was a critical match in the battle for a top four finish, but it came with a cost. Blues boss Graham Potter, still undefeated in his eight matches leading the west London club, has two fresh fitness concerns for the midweek trip to Austria. Let’s take a look.

Chelsea vs RB Salzburg FYIs

Kick: Tue. Oct. 25, 5:45pm, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Competition: UCL Group E, Matchday 5 of 6

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 55% RB Salzburg 21% Draw 24%

UCL Form: Chelsea WWDL RB Salzburg DWDD

UCL Group Standings: Chelsea: 1st, 7 pts RB Salzburg 2nd, 6 pts

Chelsea Team News

Kalidou Koulibaly missed out on the league fixture yesterday, with Potter admitting the issue was related to knee pain that the central defender began to suffer after the goalless draw with Brentford. Safe to say that he’s a doubt for the clash at RB Salzburg. Mateo Kovacic, also struggling with a knee problem, was not in the starting lineup, as his minutes are being managed. His role will likely be limited here.

