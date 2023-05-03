If Chelsea are less interested in actually competing, well, then we’re less interested in covering them. Having watched the first half of the 3-1 loss to Arsenal, it was quite clear- the Blues aren’t all that interested in playing very hard down the final stretch of the season here.

So with that mind, we’re forgoing doing a Chelsea Starting XI Prediction post for their next game. We’ll do team news only this weekend. Unless the team starts to show signs of motivation again, this is will be our policy for the remainder of the run in. Chelsea’s form has declined so severely that they still stand a mathematical chance of being relegated this season.

Chelsea FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat May 6, 3pm, Vitality Stadium

Google Result Probability Chelsea 46% Draw 27% Bournemouth 27%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standings: Chelsea 12th 39 pts Bournemouth 13th 39 pts

PL Form: Chelsea LLLLD Bournemouth WWLWW

Blues Team News

Yes, there is one scenario in which Chelsea can still get the drop this year, believe it or not. So maybe it isn’t actually true that Chelsea has nothing left to play for this season. Even though it has felt, for awhile that they have nothing to play fpr this year. There is still this little thing left to play for called pride. You’d think Chelsea would be aware of that as their marketing slogan literally is The Pride of London.

Oh and their logo is a lion, the universal symbol of pride.

Well, under Frank Lampard, this team is not even playing for pride, as they have lost all six with him in the dugout. Up next is a clash at Bournemouth, a side that was once seriously in danger of being relegated. Now the Cherries are level on points with Chelsea, and could thus surpass them in the table with a result here.

The Blues have six confirmed absentees for Saturday, the likes of which are:

Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring problem), Marc Cucurella (thigh injury), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed issue), Reece James (thigh), Mason Mount (groin) and Armando Broja (ACL). The first trio still stand a chance of featuring again this term. The latter triad are out for the season.

We have no idea what is going on with Christian Pulisic, but we covered him, to the best of our ability, over in this post.

