Chelsea Team News vs Brentford: Kepa, Saul, Pulisic, Bidding Update

All the news surrounding Chelsea Football Club right now focuses on the bidding war to buy the club, which is currently down to the final four. We’ll have more on that in a bit, but first we have some on the pitch updates to cover.
The final FIFA international window of the season is now over, and that means we have actual football to talk about again. This Saturday, the Premier League returns and it includes a London derby that sees Chelsea hosting Brentford FC. The Bees and Blues are separated by just five miles.
Chelsea vs Brentford FYIs
Kick off: Sat Apr 2, 3pm, Stamford Bridge
PL Position: Chelsea 28 mp, 59 pts, 3rd Brentford 30 mp, 30 pts, 15th
PL Form: Chelsea WWWWW Brentford LWWLL
Result Probability: Chelsea 72% Brentford 18% Draw 10%
Seller’s Market
Roman Abramovich doesn’t have to sell, and if he doesn’t get the right bid, he might not. But at this point he really should, and we have the latest on who made the short list here. At that link, you can also find a list of key dates in the sale process.
Here are some links to more on the ownership groups that are still involved in the process: Ricketts Family (Cubs) Todd Boehly (Dodgers, Lakers) Vivek Ranadive (Sacramento Kings)
Fitness News
Christian Pulisic, the hat trick hero in the USMNT’s all-but-clinching dominance of Panama on Sunday, should play some role in tonight’s USA qualifier against Costa Rica (despite this match having less significance now), and with that in mind, he’ll likely rest here on Saturday.
Ben Chilwell is out of commission, while Kepa Arrizabalaga, Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Saul Niguez are all doubts.
