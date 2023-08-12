Kepa Arrizabalaga Joining Real Madrid on Loan this Season

The goalkeeper dominoes are now falling this summer transfer window, with Chelsea FC the fulcrum of it all. Current Blues No. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga is going out on loan to Real Madrid. He’s replacing former Chelsea shot stopper Thibaut Courtois, who is set to spend multiple months on the sidelines after tearing his ACL on the eve of the La Liga season commencing.

Here is more on the Kepa loan news via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano:

Kepa to Real Madrid, here we go! Loan deal verbally agreed between Real and Chelsea, no obligation/permanent move for Spanish GK ??? #RealMadrid Kepa immediately said yes to Real after talks with Bayern over the last 3/4 days. He already said goodbye, ready to travel. pic.twitter.com/i6y7mk8nma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Season Opener FYIs

Liverpool FC at Chelsea

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug 13, 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Liverpool Chelsea

Starting XI Prediction: Liverpool Chelsea

Once Kepa deal will be signed, Chelsea will be ready to explore the market for new goalkeeper. ?? #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

Kepa had also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but ultimately, he wanted a move to the giant club in his native country. And likewise Bayern weren’t fully convinced that the Spanish goalie really wanted to join them. So what do Chelsea do now? Both their No. 1 and their No. 2 (Edouard Mendy) from last season are gone. First, it probably wasn’t the best idea to send Gaga Slonina out on loan now.

The former Chicago Fire star and Addison, IL native was announced as a loanee to KAS Eupen yesterday.

Slonina could have been in consideration for the No. 2 position this season, maybe.

In terms of the No. 1, do Chelsea for go for long time Manchester United man David de Gea? He’s still available on a free, and for whatever reason, there wouldn’t be much competition for him.

Which is odd, as he just won the Golden Gloves award in May. Weird how interest in the 32-year-old Madrid native is lower right now.

Congrats to Kepa. Chelsea now have two goalkeepers on the roster, Marcus Bettinelli and Robert Sanchez; one of which will start in between the sticks against Liverpool tomorrow.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories