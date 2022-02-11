Chelsea Team News vs Palmeiras (Club World Cup): Kepa, Mount, James

Chelsea complete their FIFA Club World Cup campaign this weekend, in the United Arab Emirates, when they take on Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras in the tournament final. The Blues breezed past the Royal Club of Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal, in the semifinals 1-0, and now see themselves within 90 minutes of claiming their first trophy of the 2021-22 season.
As the reigning European champions, the southwest London club had a bye into the semifinals, and this match was deemed important enough (believe it or not) to get the Chelsea-Arsenal league meeting rescheduled.
Club World Cup Finals FYIs
Kick: Sat. Feb 11, Chelsea vs Palmeiras
Destination: Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Series History: First ever meeting
Form Guide (all competitions): Chelsea WWWDL Palmeiras WWDWW
Chelsea Team News
Starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is now available again after having rejoined his squad following the Africa Cup of Nations victory and celebration with Senegal. However, Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in excellent form in his stead, keeping four clean sheets in seven matches. Right now, Kepa is starting to live up to his status as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, and he’s pushing for a place.
However, according to an ESPN report, Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the Spaniard, meaning his career at Stamford Bridge is ultimately in jeopardy.
Elsewhere, Reece James has been ruled out of the tournament due to his having suffered a set-back in his recovery from injury.
The news is better for Mason Mount who could get a starting assignment here, after having come off the bench in the win over Al Hilal.
Ben Chilwell remains sidelined for the season due to his torn ACL. Ruben Loftus-Cheek not traveled with the squad due to injury.
