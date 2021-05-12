Kepa Arrizabalaga Gets Another Chance at Chelsea in London Derby

In regards to prematch Chelsea team news, the big development today revolves around Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard gets the start today against Arsenal in the London derby. He had been the cup keeper with Edouard Mendy, obviously, the No. 1 and starter in between the sticks for league fixtures.
Thomas Tuchel made the switch today clearly to give Mendy a rest, in order to have him fresh for the FA Cup final on Saturday against Leicester City. (Midfielder Billy Gilmour got a rare start as well).
Chelsea team to face Arsenal: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Zouma; James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Chilwell; Mount, Pulisic, Havertz #CFC #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/TXWR5aBfmQ
— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 12, 2021
In his first five appearances under Tuchel, Kepa has kept a clean sheet. The opponents shut out of goal in that quintet fo matches: Barnsley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Manchester City (FA Cup) and Brighton & Hove Albion. It will be interesting to see how he does here.
Also getting a rest today are N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger. Arsenal, in very surprising fashion, won the reverse fixture.
