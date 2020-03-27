Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Kepa, Donnarumma, Neuer

Chelsea, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Chelsea related rumor mill, starting with the supposed top target for replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish goalkeeper, who broke the transfer fee record for the position when he moved to Stamford Bridge, has been dropped by manager Frank Lampard, and now a replacement must be found in between the sticks.
Bild reports that Germany and Bayern Munich No. 1 Manuel Neuer may not be able to come to terms on a new deal with his current club. And you know what that means? Chelsea could swoop right in. TalkSPORT has more on this concept over at the link.
If not Neuer, then perhaps the replacement could be AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. His future at the club is quite uncertain, claims Calciomercato, and the list of potential suitors could be long, with Chelsea at the top of the list.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old who has already made 190 appearances with his current club.
That’s all for now, but we’ll be back this weekend with much more Chelsea FC transfer talk.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind