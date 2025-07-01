Lots of Chelsea FC team news, of all sorts, ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup clash with Palmeiras on the Fourth of July. Let’s start with the roster makeover, via the summer transfer window. Kepa Arrizabalaga, who broke the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper when he moved over in 2018 from his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao, has officially joined Arsenal. Kepa signed for just £5m, but at least Chelsea no longer need to worry about constantly loaning out a player who has not had a place at the club for quite some time.

Kepa signed for £71m seven years ago, and his “most expensive goalkeeper” record still stands today.

Chelsea FC vs Palmeiras FYIs

Kickoff: Fri July 4, 9pm EST, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Format: Club World Cup Quarterfinal

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Watch: DAZN is streaming all of the matches for free

Chelsea Transfer Talk: Jamie Gittens Joao Pedro

Chelsea FC Team News vs Palmeiras

Kepa joins a very long list of footballers who have played for both Chelsea and Arsenal in recent years: Kai Havertz, Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas, Raheem Sterling, David Luiz, Petr Cech…we could go on and on and on.

On the in-bound side, you have two new forwards set to undergo their Chelsea medicals within the next couple/few days: Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion. Both are set to join Chelsea, at their Club World Cup camp, once their deals are finalized.

Shifting to gears to disciplinary concerns, midfielder Moises Caicedo is suspended for this match, and that is a massive loss for Blues boss Enzo Maresca. However, at least there are no new injury/fitness concerns heading into this one.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories