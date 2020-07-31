Frank Lampard Declares N’Golo Kante, Willian Fit for FA Cup Final

Chelsea fans recieved some great news, via manager Frank Lampard, on the eve of the FA Cup Final. Two star players that were strong doubts for the cup clash, Willian and N’Golo Kante, are fit and available for selection.
There is some bad news however, as midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins fellow midfield man Billy Gilmour on the long term injury absentee list. While Willian and Kante could play, it still seems unlikely that either, or both, will be in the first team.
“N’Golo Kante and Willian are in the squad so we’ll see if they’re fit to be in the starting 11,” said Lampard.
“Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a small problem he picked up yesterday so he’s out of the game.”
Willian, who missed Championship Sunday with an undisclosed injury, could be playing his final domestic game with the club, as his contract will soon expire, and his future beyond that remains uncertain. He’s been linked with a move away to several clubs, including the one on the opposite touchline.
Meanwhile Christian Pulisic has recently missed some time for no clear specific reason, and speculation had mounted as to why he missed the last round of the FA Cup and only came on late against Liverpool. Yesterday however, the American said that he didn’t have any real injury issues, and that he’s now good to go for Saturday’s trophy game.
FA Cup Final FYIs
Kickoff: Aug. 1, Wembley Stadium, 5:30 pm
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Chelsea
Head to Head: Arsenal wins 76 Draws 59 Chelsea wins 65
TV/Stream: Sky Sports/Sky Go (UK) None/ESPN+ (U.S.)
Odds: Arsenal win 5/2 Chelsea win 5/4
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Arsenal 1
Yes, this competition is certainly Arsenal’s house, so to speak, historically, but we’re picking Lampard’s side to hoist the trophy.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind