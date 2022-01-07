Chelsea Team News vs Chesterfield (FA Cup): Kante, Silva, Havertz

After last weekend’s draw with Liverpool, Chelsea are now effectively out of the Premier League title race. Just like every other team not named Manchester City. There are still three chances for silverware this season though, including the FA Cup, which commences for the Blues on Saturday.
Chelsea begin their campaign in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition with a visit from Chesterfield Town, marking the first meeting between the two sides since 1950.
Chelsea vs Chesterfield Town 3rd Rd FA Cup FYIs
Kick: Sat Jan 9, 5:30pm, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Podcast: go here
Head to Head: Chelsea wins 4 draw 2 Chesterfield Town win 1
Chelsea Team News
N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva both tested positive for covid-19 while Kai Havertz suffered a finger injury yesterday in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg win over Tottenham. Cesar Azpilicueta is dealing with some cramping issues, and basically, none of the four players mentioned here would have featured in this match anyway.
Also on the shelf are:
Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James. Expect Blues boss Thomas Tuchel to heavily rotate side here. Lots of academy guys should get a shot in this one.
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Chesterfield 0
Even the southwest London club’s c team should run away with it in this one.
