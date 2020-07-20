Chelsea FC Injury Updates: N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Fikayo Tomori

After an empathic 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the semifinal FA cup tie, Chelsea will be looking to secure their top 4 position in the Premier League this week when they take on Liverpool at Anfield. Liverpool have been looking shaky since the restart, losing two out of their last five games, and Chelsea will be looking to capitalise on this dip in form.
Multiple Blues players will be back in contention after sustaining injuries, and this will boost Chelsea’s hopes of finishing top 4 in the Premier League come the end of the season.
N’Golo Kante remained on the sidelines for Chelsea’s win over United with Frank Lampard stating that he was “still not right.” It is expected that Kante will be given the nod for the upcoming game against Liverpool, given his fitness is up to a high standard.
If Kante does play against Liverpool, it will make it his first appearance since picking up a hamstring injury against Watford. Kante has been a main player for Chelsea’s Premier League campaign, with players and fans alike rearing to see him back in action soon.
A shock for Chelsea fans came when Christian Pulisic was dropped to the bench for the semi-final cup tie, with Frank Lampard confirming that the American was indeed struggling with a knock.
“They are a very strong side and they have obvious threats in attacking areas, but my concern is what can we do. The couple of changes I have made, with Christian Pulisic dealing with an injury, I think it’s a team that can win the game,” Lampard told the BBC before the game.
The nature of Pulisic’s injury is not known, but Lampard will be wanting to keep Pulisic in pristine condition after he suffered an abductor injury early in the season which kept him out for a considerable amount of time.
Pulisic has been a key attacking force for Chelsea, with him adding creativity which has been lacking in the side at times.
Billy Gilmour will stay out of contention for the rest of the season after the youngster picked up a knee injury in Chelsea’s game against Crystal Palace. Surgery will be required for the injury and he is expected to return in over a month’s time.
Fikayo Tomori did not play in Chelsea's game against Manchester United, but he has seemingly recovered from an injury he picked up in training over the lockdown period. This leads to promising signs that he could feature in Chelsea's remaining games of the season if selected.
