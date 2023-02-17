Chelsea FC lost to Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday night. Karim Adeyemi, in the second half, provided the only scoring strike.

Now comes a Premier League fixture against absolute bottom side Southampton FC, so the prospects of a rebound victory here are very high indeed.

Chelsea vs Southampton FC FYIs

Kick off: Sat Feb 18, 3pm, Stamford Bridge

PL Position: Chelsea 10th, 7pts Southampton FC 20th, 15pts

Form Guide: Chelsea DDDWL Southampton FC LLLWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 70% Southampton 11% Draw 19%

Summer Transfer Window Exodus

Before we get to the team news items, there were multiple reports this week of a major player exodus this summer. Christian Pulisic, 24, who remains out until about March with a knee injury, is among the multitude of players who could/will be heading out the exit door.

Not a big surprise, as it’s no secret that he wanted to leave in January (Manchester United and Newcastle United were both reported to be interested), but the American’s injury derailed that. According to an ESPN report, earlier this week, Chelsea have no plans to offer Capt. America a new contract.

Potentially joining Pulisic on this massive exodus are: Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic.

Todd Boehly has spent over $616 million on new players, 18 now in total, in the last two transfer windows since he took over the club. Obviously, with all those new players coming in, there just isn’t room for everybody in the squad. Thus, a big time sale is inevitable.

Blues Injury Absentees

On the fitness front, N’Golo Kante (who also has an uncertain future at the club, given his unclear contract situation, is recovering from his hamstring injury, but this match will come far too soon for him to feature.

Elsewhere Armando Broja (knee), Edouard Mendy (finger) and Raheem Sterling (knee) remain sidelined.

Otherwise there is nothing new to report, from midweek, on the injury situation.

