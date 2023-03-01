It wasn’t very long ago that Chelsea FC had an injury list that numbered well into double figures. Now the list of unavailable players has dwindled down quite considerably.

“We’ve had a good week’s training, everyone is available pretty much apart from N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic,” manager Graham Potter said ahead of the London derby loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. “They are making progress, joining the warm-ups, and they will be more integrated next week. So that is good.”

Leeds United at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Sat March 4, 3pm Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

PL Standing: Chelsea 10th, 31 pts Leeds United 17th, 22 pts

PL Form: Chelsea LLDDD Leeds United WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 59% Draw 23% Leeds United win 18%

Chelsea Team News

On Wednesday, Kante and Pulisic were seen participating in full training again, with the club adding the video caption “back in the fold” to the footage. The clip even conveyed Ben Chilwell pointing to Capt. America and happily stating into the camera: “he’s back!”

In other words, both should be in the mix on Saturday when Leeds United comes to town, but we likely won’t get full confirmation until Friday when Potter does his weekly press conference. The Frenchman, who underwent surgery to repair a damaged hamstring has only played 180 minutes in total this season and hasn’t featured since August.

That isn’t the only news here, concerning the 31-year-old, as he’s reportedly now closing in on a new contract extension. The subject of numerous transfer rumors in recent years, Kante is finally going to get his future to with the club sorted out. The midfield maestro is set to be handed a three year extension, keeping him at the club until June 2026.

Moving on, Mateo Kovacic was also seen back in training after having missed out this past weekend due to an unspecified illness.

Elsewhere sometimes team captain Cesar Azpilicueta is still recovering from a concussion that after he suffered against Southampton.

“He’s as ok as can be when you’ve had that concussion,” Potter said last week. He’s been photographed in training this week and could be in contention for Saturday.

Another wearer fo the captain’s armband, Thiago Silva suffered damage to the ligaments in his knee against Spurs, and he will be out until about mid-to-late April.

That leaves only two long term injury absentees now to account for.

Armando Broja won’t be return until next season due to having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament damage, and Edouard Mendy is still working his way back from a broken finger.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

