While the man leading the charge has changed, the results remain the same. Chelsea FC suffered a massive blow yesterday, getting beaten 1-0 by a side in the midst of a relegation scrap in Wolves.

It was the first match in charge for Frank Lampard, who is back in this role on a caretaker basis, until the end of the season. Things are off to a bad start, and up next is a visit to the reigning European champions. Good luck with that.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL Quarterfinal Leg 1/2 FYIs

Kick: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8 PM Local Time, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Win 90 Minute Result Probabilities: Chelsea 18%, Real Madrid 57%, Extra Time 25%

Asked about N’Golo Kante being potentially injured (he’s had an injury-riddled campaign) again, and maybe missing out against Real Madrid (he’s missed a lot of time already this season) on Wednesday night, Lampard said the following on Saturday:

“He’s fit but we know after his injury the idea of game, game, game.

He then gave an update on Cesar Azpilicueta:

“Azpi is nearly fit, training with us the last one or two days. Needs a little bit of fitness- but he’s better.”

Regarding Mason Mount and Marcus Bettinelli, Lampard said:

“Mason, had a feeling in his pelvic area. Injury that he’s been carrying the last two days. He trained in those two days but was struggling a little bit. Bettinelli has got a small problem, no big deal.

“They’re the injured ones.”

Lampard was also then pressed on the Kante situation by a reporter. He answered:

“I can’t speak about the backroom, for some reason other than what you saw.

“You can write what you saw. N’Golo will be fine as it stands now. Managing him to be fit for the game. Not an issue.”

So there you have it, the Blues are pretty close to having a fully fit squad for this clash.

