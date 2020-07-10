Chelsea FC Team News at Sheffield United: Kante, Kovacic, Tomori

Chelsea FC come up against Sheffield United on Saturday, after picking up a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace in midweek. The Blues will desperately be looking to grab three points from the outing, with both Leicester City and Manchester United clapping at their heels for European qualification.
Chelsea have been winners in five of their last six games, and they’ll be looking to convey how they’ve truly bounced back from the 3-2 shock loss against West Ham just last week with a convincing performance against Sheffield United here.
Although Lampard’s side has shown to be unstable in the past fixtures against this side, fortunately for the Blues, it’s not really reflected in their results.
Meanwhile, Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have seen a dip in form since the restart but managed to clinch all three important points against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last outing at Bramall Lane.
So with both teams striving to gain entry into European competitions next year, there is a lot of play for in this upcoming game.
Chelsea Team News against Sheffield United:
Injuries: Mateo Kovacic, Fikayo Tomori
Doubtful: N’Golo Kante
Suspensions: None
Chelsea have been without two main midfielders in N’golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic for two games now, and it’s likely that this game will see the duo excluded once again. The two players have been paramount to Chelsea’s Premier League campaign, and Frank Lampard will be rearing to get these two back in action as soon as possible.
Kovacic is back in training and could make an appearance here, either in the starting XI, but more likely off the bench.
Another absentee is Fikayo Tomori, with Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma or Antonio Rudiger available for selection in his stead. Tomori is unlikely to travel for the Sheffield trip, however he could return to training before the upcoming Norwich City clash.
Jorginho could come back into the starting lineup in favour of Billy Gilmour who started against Crystal Palace. Gilmour is a doubt for this one.
Frank Lampard has previously commented that Jorginho has to do “nothing different” to earn selection, and his lineup selections have been down to how he likes the “makeup of the midfield to be.” So this game against Sheffield United could very well be the game that Jorginho re-enters into the starting lineup in.
Olivier Giroud has been the preferred pick for Frank Lampard since the Premier League restart, and it is likely that Tammy Abraham will once again only enter the game off the bench. Giroud has been a significant player for Chelsea in the renewed season, scoring three goals out of the last five games.
John Fleck, Luke Freeman, and John Lundstram are out for Sheffield United while David McGoldrick faces a late fitness test.
Chelsea at Sheffield United FYIs
Kick: Sat, July 11 5:30 pm
TV, Stream: NBC. NBCSports.com
Records, position:
Chelsea starting XI Prediction: coming soon
Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind