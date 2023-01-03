Chelsea Team News vs Manchester City: Kante, James, Mendy

There is no way around it, Chelsea FC supporters are just going to have to be very patient about their club’s rebuilding timeline.

With a new owner, Todd Boehly, and manager, Graham Potter, not to mention a lot of roster overhaul from the transfer market, it’s going to be awhile before the new players and new leadership figures really gel. That’s not what Blues fans want to hear right now, but it is what it is.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Thursday Jan 5, 8pm, Etihad Stadium

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 18% Draw 23% Manchester City 59%

PL Form: Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City DWLWW

PL Standing: Chelsea 9th, 25pts Manchester City 2nd, 36pts

Chelsea Team News

There have been some growing pains, and more painful experiences are expected when Manchester City come to town. Long term injury absentees N’Golo Kante and Reece James remain unavailable, but they are working hard on the comeback trail. It shouldn’t be too much longer until they are back at full fitness.

Elsewhere Edouard Mendy (shoulder) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) are also convalescing, but this match likely could be too soon for the duo to be named in the team.

Finally, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana remain out for the foreseeable future, with the first name that we mentioned there done for the season.

