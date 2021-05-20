Chelsea FC Team News vs Aston Villa: Kante, Havertz, Christensen

For Chelsea FC it’s simple- win versus Aston Villa and you’re in; UEFA Champions League next season. They’re also in if: Liverpool or Leicester lose, all three teams draw, all three teams lose, a draw and a loss from either Leicester or Liverpool, a draw and Liverpool wins and Leicester draws.
Basically, it comes down to this, if they lose to Villa, they’ll need help from either Tottenham or Crystal Palace to clinch. Beating Manchester City in the UCL final is another route in, but let’s not put the cart before the horse. For now, we preview the season finale versus Aston Villa.
Championship Sunday FYIs
Kickoff: 11 am ET Sunday May 23, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Form: Aston Villa WLDLW Chelsea FC WLWWW
PL Position: Aston Villa 11th, 52 pts Chelsea 3rd, 67 points
Odds: Aston Villa +525 Chelsea -209 Draw +333
Team News For Both Sides
Chelsea are dealing with three injury doubts for this one: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Kai Havertz (undisclosed) and Andreas Christensen (thigh). Here’s a link to what Blues boss Thomas Tuchel had to say, in midweek, about the latest status updates related to Kante and Kai.
As for Villa, Ross Barkley is ineligible to feature against his parent club meanwhile Trezeguet (knee), Matty Cash (hamstring) Morgan Sanson (knee) are all out of commission due to injury.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Villa 1
Hey, Championship Sunday, when those with high stakes on the line need to show up and show out, and we believe Tuchel’s side truly will.
