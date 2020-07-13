Chelsea FC vs Norwich City Team News: Kante, Christensen, Tomori

What happened to Chelsea FC last time out? The southwest London side got absolutely throttled at Sheffield United over the weekend, and that result really hurts double now given the news today. Monday saw Manchester City successful in their appeal to have their two year European football ban overturned.
They will be back in the UEFA Champions League, meaning Chelsea must finish top four, not top five, in order to secure a place in the tournament of tournaments next season. Fortunately for them, tomorrow sees an excellent chance to grab three points as they’ll host Norwich City, the league’s bottom side, and the first to be relegated.
Team News for Both Sides
Chelsea could welcome back their best overall player, N’Golo Kante, who has recovered from his hamstring issue, but he is likely to be rested here. Facing a defeated side with nothing to play for, he probably won’t be risked here ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal against Manchester United.
Fikayo Tomori is back fit and could be in line for a start while fellow defender Andreas Christensen could miss out after limping off at half time of the devastating loss to Sheffield. Midfielder Billy Gilmour is out for the season.
As for Norwich, they have a really long injury list, and it’s reflective and indicative of the disastrous season that they have had. Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Sam Byram remain ruled out here, but at least they didn’t pick up any new injuries against West Ham United.
Todd Cantwell could come back into the first team after having had to start from the bench in the last outing.
Chelsea FC vs Norwich City FYIs
Kickoff: Tues July 14 8:15 BST, Stamford Bridge
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction: Go to this link
TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (US)
Referee: Jonathan Moss
Position: Chelsea FC 60 points, 3rd Norwich City 21 points, dead last, relegated
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea FC WWLWW Norwich City LLLLL
Prediction: Chelsea FC 3, Norwich City 0
Given the new sense of urgency for the Blues, and how the Canaries look like a side that won’t be winning a match again this season, the pick here is a no brainer.
