Chelsea FC Team News vs Brighton: Kante, Chilwell, Silva, Werner

The big team news for Chelsea FC today surrounds defender Ben Chilwell, who has been out since Nov. 23 with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. According to ESPN, the Englishman has decided to undergo knee surgery, and doing so will thus end his 2021-22 season.
The former Leicester City man will definitely be missed when the Blues host Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow night. He won’t be the only injury absentee for the southwest London side in this midweek festive fixture.
Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kickoff: Wed, Dec. 29, 7:30 Stamford Bridge
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction: go here
PL Form: Chelsea WDDWL Brighton WLDDD
PL Position: Chelsea 3rd, 41 pts Brighton 9th, 23rd pts
Team News for Both Sides
While there was cause for celebration at Villa Park on Boxing Day, the came with a price as it saw Chelsea lose both N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva to injury. Not much much is known, currently, about the severity of their injuries but both will miss out here.
Meanwhile Kai Havertz (match fitness), Timo Werner (illness) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (ankle) will all face last minute fitness assessments before kickoff.
Flipping over to the Seagulls, manager Graham Potter is unsure whether key man Leonadro Trossard will be available or not. Potter labeled the absence precautionary, and replaced Trossard with Danny Welbeck, who later gave way to Steven Alzate.
Forecasting the Fixture
Chelsea have a 68% chance of winning, according to Google Result Probability. The tech behemoth also forecasts a 20% chance for a draw, while forecasting a 12% chance for the underdogs to spring the upset. Caesars Sportsbook, meanwhile, list Chelsea as the -230 favorite on the money line, with Brighton the +700 underdog.
A draw can be had for +330 and the goals scored over-under is 2.5.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind