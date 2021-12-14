Chelsea vs Everton Team News: Kante, Chalobah, Richarlison, Allan

Chelsea hosts Everton on Thursday in a match-up of two clubs that were members of the original “big five,” a term that was around long before the days of the proverbial “big six.” This meeting is a clash of two sides that desperately need a win, but for very different reasons.
For the hosts, they need to take every point they can get, whenever possible, in order to stay in the league title chase. For the visitors, another loss or two could lead to the sacking of Rafa Benitez, and once again, another coaching search.
Chelsea vs Everton FYIs
Kickoff: Thursday, December 16, 745pm, Stamford Bridge
Premier League Form Guide: Chelsea WLWDW Everton LWLLL
Premier League Position: Chelsea 3rd, 36 pts Everton 14th, 18 pts
Forecasting the Fixture
Consulting Google Result Probability and Points Bet, Chelsea is backed to the tune of -455 and 78% to win, while underdogs Everton come in at +1200 and 7%.
The prospects for a draw are +475 and 15%.
Team News for Both Sides
Starting with the Blues, N’Golo Kante (knee) and Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) have been out for a significant amount of time, and both could feature here, but it’s questionable. Ben Chilwell (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) remain out of commission.
For the Toffees, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Yerry Mina (thigh) and Tom Davies (knee) are all out. Meanwhile Lucas Digne (internal discipline), Richarlison (calf) and Allan (adductor) are all doubts.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, Everton 0
