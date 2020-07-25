Chelsea FC Team News vs Wolves: Kante, Barkley, Van Ginkel

Chelsea head into the final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers needing at least one point to grasp a top 4 spot/qualification route to the UEFA Champions League. It’s the most important game of the Premier League season for the Blues, as it determines whether they will return to play in Europe’s most prestigious football competition, or the lesser Europa League next season.
Chelsea’s injury and suspension list is looking sparse, which could prove crucial in Chelsea maintaining a top 4 position. N’Golo Kante will likely remain on the sidelines for the game against Wolves, with only a small chance he will feature.
The Frenchman has remained out of the squad due to a hamstring injury, which he picked up in Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Watford. Frank Lampard has come out saying that “there is a possibility he will feature,” and it’s a decision he will have to make after “talking with him and the medical team.”
This is the latest complication for Kante, who has been heavily affected by injury concerns this season and has only appeared in 27 games across all competitions. It has been made clear that Real Madrid are keen on signing Kante this transfer window, but with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech making their way to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will want to hang onto Kante if at all possible.
Although Frank Lampard insisted that Ross Barkley’s omission from the team sheet against Liverpool was down to illness, we could likely see Barkley miss out on a starting spot here again. It is expected however that he will appear in some way, shape of form for the final game of the Premier League season.
Barkley has surprised critics and fans alike with his resurgence in form and has produced several crucial goals, including one against Leicester City to get Chelsea into the FA cup semi-finals. It is unclear whether Barkley is a part of Lampard’s long term plans, but he has proved that he is still a great player to have around.
Marco Van Ginkel hasn’t played in a Chelsea shirt for over seven years, and in a competitive match for over two. Van Ginkel has been extremely prone to injuries and this has left his footballing career to deteriorate.
The Dutchman is currently out with a knee injury, however Chelsea surprisingly decided to hand him another year long contract, despite not playing for the team for a sustained period.
The 27 year old is expected to be released after his year long contract expires. With limited injuries and suspensions for the upcoming game against Wolves, Chelsea will feel like they have the upper foot and will be able to clinch a coveted top 4 spot after the final whistle is blown on Sunday. The question is, however, will the pressure get to Chelsea?
Will they be unable to cross the final hurdle? All will be revealed on Sunday.
