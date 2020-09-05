Kai Havertz Unveiled as Newest Member of Chelsea FC

Kai Havertz has passed his Chelsea FC medical, and he’s now signed, sealed and delivered as the newest member of the Blues. He joins Timo Werner as members of the German national team attacking players to make the switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Signing a contract with a transfer fee reportedly valued at €80 million plus €20m in add-ons, he’s the club’s all-time most expensive signing. The now former Bayer Leverkusen young man is also the most expensive German in history, and he’ll line up in the final third with Christian Pulisic, the most expense American international in history.
Chelsea will likely get a lot of return on their investment, which is a five year deal, as Havertz is the pretty much the most durable player out there.
According to the club website: “no outfield player under the age of 21 has been on the pitch for longer in any of Europe’s big five leagues than Havertz.” The 21-year-old has logged 8,769 minutes on the pitch over that span.
The only player in Europe to score more during that span Was Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. Here is the link to his first interview as a member of Chelsea. He’ll be available for the season opener on Sept. 4 at Brighton. The club’s official Twitter account is currently displaying a Kai Havertz arrival theme, utilizing the hash tag #HiKai
It’s amazing to think about what this Blues attacking third could really be this season, with Kai Havertz, Pulisic, Werner and Hakim Ziyech in the lineup.
It’s a very deep position group too, with Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount coming off the bench.
