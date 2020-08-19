According to the head of Football reporter at Bild, the German paper of record, a Kai Havertz transfer to Chelsea would set a new milestone. The Bayer Leverkusen striker would set a new transfer fee record for the sale of a German born footballer.
Bild’s Christian Kirk also reports that talks between Chelsea and Bayer began in mid-season. This summer transfer window has certainly been quiet lately, but Havertz to Chelsea could really be a “here we go” story. See the tweet below:
Our Story: negotiations between @bayer04_en and @ChelseaFC for @kaihavertz29 started in the middle of last week. Havertz will become the most expensive German player of all time @SPORTBILD @AxelHesse1
— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 18, 2020
The current record for most expensive German player ever is, and get ready to sense a theme here, Timo Werner. Chelsea activated his £47.5 million release clause, and inked him to a five-year contract in mid-June. In terms of the most money made by a German club, on the sale of a single player, the honor belongs to Borussia Dortmund.
Almost three years ago to the day, FC Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembélé from Dortmund for €105 million plus a reported €40 million add-ons. This sale of a German international is expected to fall well short of that mark, but it is rumored to be in the neighborhood of €80 million ($91m, 72.3m British pounds).
It was claimed a month ago that an agreement had been reached for the 21-year-0ld, but things have been quiet ever since.
Of course, once the big money has been spent on Kai Havertz, Stamford Bridge will need to get a proper return on their investment, and that’s where it gets tricky, to say the least. We looked at where he fits in, and how manager Frank Lampard could slot him over at this link.
It’s shaping up to be a very crowded final third, with lots of talent and depth, over at Chelsea in 20/21.
