Kai Havertz Opens the Scoring in Champions League Final (Video)

The underdogs strike first! Kai Havertz, the most expensive German player of all time, opened the scoring in the all-England UEFA Champions League final in Porto.
Watch below as the Manchester City defense just utterly collapsed, Ederson came way out of the box, and Havertz finishes off a beautiful set-up from Mason Mount.
The ball in from Mason Mount. The finish from Kai Havertz.
Chelsea strikes first in the #UCLFinal ?
It’s yet another example of why Mount has been the straw that stirs the drink, the playmaker of all playmakers this season for the Blues. For Havertz, a big money second half acquistion, it was the first Champions League scoring strike of his career. For City, it was the kind of lapse that has rarely occurred this season.
This might be the best defensive team that Pep Guardiola has ever had this season. It will be interesting to see how Guardiola makes halftime adjustments.
