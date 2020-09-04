Kai Havertz Undergoing Chelsea Medical Ahead of Record-Breaking Move

No team, in the entire world, has splashed the cash like Chelsea FC this summer transfer window. And now comes the biggest, boldest and most expensive piece of all in Bayer Leverkusen scoring machine Kai Havertz.
Having reached agreement in principle to join the southwest London club several weeks ago, the transfer fee finally got hammered out last week. Now Havertz, 21, is undergoing his Chelsea medical, according to numerous reports.
His national team manager, Joachim Low, confirmed the attacking midfielder’s exit from Germany camp, in order to finalize his Chelsea switch.
“If he were to travel to Switzerland and return, I believe, he’d have to go into quarantine and the player, of course, wants a good start at Chelsea and this would be a disadvantage for him,” Low said.
This means he’ll miss Germany’s UEFA Nations League clash against Switzerland on Sunday, and he’ll thus he registered and rested for the Blues opener at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sept. 14.
With a deal widely reported to be worth €80 million plus €20m in add-ons, he’ll become the most expensive signing by Stamford Bridge, ever. He’ll also become the most expensive German in history, and at his new club, he’ll line up next to the most expensive American in history in Christian Pulisic.
Kai Havertz joins Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech has new arrivals to the team for 20/21. Chelsea is not done in this transfer window either, as they’re also pursuing Rennes’ Edouard Mendy as a solution to their goalkeeping woes.
