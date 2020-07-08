Kai Havertz Reportedly Moving Closer to Chelsea FC Move

There is apparently huge news today on the summer transfer window front. According to multiple outlets around the world, the pursuit of Kai Havertz, a derby that Chelsea are winning, is ramping up.
The Bayer Leverkusen forward won’t come cheap, as he’s wanted this summer by many of the biggest, richest clubs in the world. However, according to The Telegraph, Havertz is keen on “joining his German international team-mates Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.”
The Blues’ signing of Werner marks the first and only real major signing of the summer window thus far. The southwestern club also added attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, for next season, in the winter.
And since the league restarted, left flank Christian Pulisic has arguably been the best performing player in the Premier League. The team’s most productive and efficient scorer, he’s clearly replaced Eden Hazard.
On the other wing, Willian has been superlative as well, scoring goals at will.
The wings have no doubt been the club’s strongest group lately, and it seems counter-intuitive to add another when the back line has issues, and goalkeeper is a weakness.
However the Havertz deal seems to be progressing, with ESPN reporting they haven’t reached an agreement on a transfer fee yet, but Chelsea is said to “remain hopeful they can drive down the £90 million asking price given Havertz has indicated he does not want to stay at the Bundesliga club for another season.”
Chelsea must feel certain that they are set lose both Willian and Pedro this window, as both players are out of contract and available on a free. Either that or they’re going to try and win by outscoring everybody 4-3 next season.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind