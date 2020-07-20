Kai Havertz and Chelsea FC Reportedly Reach Transfer Agreement

About 12 days ago, there were numerous reports stating that Chelsea FC and Bayer Leverkusen scoring sensation Kai Havertz were moving closer towards reaching a deal. Today, Sky Sports Italy journalist Angelo Mangiante tweeted that an agreement has been reached between the two camps.
Mangiante claims that personal terms have been agreed, and that Chelsea will submit their official offer this week. The transfer fee is reported to be in the neighborhood of €80 million ($91m, 72.3m British pounds) for the 21-year-0ld.
Personal terms have already been agreed.
Kai #Haverts just wants to join #Chelsea. No other team.
In a few days there will be the official bid from Chelsea to find the agreement with Bayern Leverkusen around €80M.
Talks ongoing very fast. #CFC @SkySport#Transfers pic.twitter.com/nihkW29QOr
— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 20, 2020
If/when officially announced (and it sounds like this deal is still a bit from being finalized, so it could take another plot twist or two before getting done and dusted) as the newest member of the Blues, he would become the third new player to join the southwestern London club for the next upcoming season (Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner).
Kai Havertz, linked with Chelsea as well as plenty of other clubs all summer and spring, still has duties with Leverkusen though, as the Bundesliga side will continue their Europa League campaign when the UEFA restart commences next month.
It will be interesting to see how Havertz, who can play central in attack or out wide, slots in at Stamford Bridge. Since the league restarted, left winger Christian Pulisic has among been the best performing players in the entire Premier League. The team’s most productive and efficient scorer, he’s giving them what Eden Hazard used to.
Another attacking player, Mason Mount, just yesterday showed the world what he brings to the table as well. Not to mention wing player Willian and centre forward Olivier Giroud, who have both been stellar in post-lockdown competition. Don’t forget Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley; plus the two new attacking players on the way.
Given the talent Havertz possessess and the price tag he’ll command, there will obviously be a place for him. The question is, who is odd man out?
More likely odd men out as Chelsea will be overflowing with talented options in the final third for 2020-21.
