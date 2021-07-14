Chelsea Ready to Splash the Cash on Juventus Winger Federico Chiesa

Roman Abramovich is reportedly ready to, once again, play Monopoly with real cash. Thanks to the very deep pockets of their owner, Chelsea won, hands down, last summer’s transfer window, and the end result eventually yielded a European Cup title.
Now they’re back for more, according to Christian Falk of BILD, as they’ve made an approach for Juventus winger and Euro 2020 star Federico Chiesa. The report states that Chelsea offered €100 million, but the Italians said no.
We’ll see if the Blues return with a bigger and bolder bid, as that’s a position group where they don’t really need to beef up right now. Federico Chiesa was Italy’s best player by far in the Euro Final on 2020, and it was such a shame he had to be subbed off due to injury. For his overall efforts in the competition, he was named to the tournament Best XI team.
The Chiesa story in BILD supplements another narrative reported by the outlet today. Abramovich will make it rain again, having sanctioned €175.3m (£150m, $207m) in funds to try and sign striker supreme Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Reportedly, that’s how much it will take to sign the Norwegian.
So thriowing around this crazy amount of money, just plain stupid amounts of money combined, for only two players?
Wow! It all evokes lyrics to a certain rap song by Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri: “In the Ferrari or Jaguar, switching four lanes
With the top down screaming out, “Money ain’t a thing.”
Truly, at Stamford Bridge, money really ain’t a thing, and perhaps this some kind of apology to the supporters about the Super League debacle? A way of saying, “sorry about that, but we’ll make it up to you by showing just how committed we are to improving the club” maybe?
