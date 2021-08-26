Chelsea FC Draw Juventus in Champions League Grouping

Chelsea FC are kings of Europe, having conquered the UEFA Champions League competition last season. Today, we learned who the holders will face in the UCL this season as they look to retain their crown.
The Blues are in group H, and the biggest brand name in the group, alongside them is Juventus. As you know, they’re in the news today, on account of that Cristiano Ronaldo guy, you might have heard of him.
Yes it appears that by the time Chelsea and Juve meet in the UCL, Ronaldo will most likely be a Man City player. That said, it should still be a really exciting match-up when it does come along.
In the meantime, Chelsea have a major crunch clash this weekend domestically, when they travel to Liverpool for the Premier League weekend’s headliner fixture. (Preview that here and here)
UEFA Champions League Group Stage Full Draw
GROUP A: Manchester City (England), Paris Saint-Germain (France), RB Leipzig (Germany), Club Brugge (Belgium).
GROUP B: Atletico Madrid (Spain), Liverpool (England), FC Porto (Portugal), AC Milan (Italy).
GROUP C: Sporting CP (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ajax (Netherlands), Besiktas (Turkey).
GROUP D: Inter Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Shakhtar Dontesk (Ukraine), FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova).
GROUP E: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Benfica (Portugal), Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine).
GROUP F: Villarreal (Spain), Manchester United (England), Atalanta (Italy), Young Boys (Switzerland).
GROUP G: Lille (France), Sevilla (Spain), FC Salzburg (Austria), Wolfsburg (Germany).
GROUP H: Chelsea (England), Juventus (Italy), Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia), Malmo (Sweden).
