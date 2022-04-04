Real Madrid Team News vs Chelsea (UCL): Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard

In one of the blockbuster ties in the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, Real Madrid travels to West London to take on the troubled Chelsea Football Club. Real Madrid may be running away with the La Liga title this season, but they are by no means in great form.
Los Merengues struggled to a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in the last La Liga matchday. Karim Benzema had the only three meaningful attempts on goal, and they all came from the penalty spot. The prolific, veteran French striker missed his chance to score a hattrick of penalties, however, missing the second of his three chances.
These were a welcome three points after their humiliation at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona in their last La Liga fixture.
Real’s opponents aren’t in what you would call tremendous form either. Chelsea was embarrassed in a West London derby in the Premier League last time out. In a result that shook the club to its foundations, their less fancied opponents trounced them 4-1.
To rub salt into the wound, it happened at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid FYIs
When is it? Wednesday, April 6 2022 8 PM Local Time
Where is it? Stamford Bridge, London
Who’s in form? Chelsea (WWWWL) Real Madrid (WWWLW)
What are the odds? Chelsea (+300) Real Madrid (+100) Draw (+240)
Team News
Let’s take a look at the team news for Real Madrid as they head into the first leg of their Champions League clash with Chelsea.
The first player we will touch on is Luka Jovic. The out-of-favor Serbian striker missed the victory over Celta Vigo with an unspecified ankle injury.
By all accounts, he has failed to train since and is a major doubt to travel with the squad to London for the first leg.
In other injury news, Belgian international Eden Hazard’s injury nightmare continues. One of the biggest flop signings of the current Madrid era will miss out on taking on his old club after having surgery on an injury on his right leg.
The former Chelsea star is in a race against time to play again this season full stop.
Not that he is missed in the current form he is in.
Eder Militao will need to be careful with his challenges at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. The Brazilian center-back is one yellow card away from being suspended under the yellow card accumulation rule.
This should be an interesting contest. Two heavyweights in questionable form. Add in the fact that Real will be looking for revenge after losing to Chelsea in the semi-finals last year and this will be a must-watch matchup.
