Chelsea FC Transfer Talk: Joshua King, Jesus Corona

Chelsea FC resumed training last week, albeit only in small groups. The next hurdle to be cleared, when it comes to Project Restart, is full contact training, and that could commence this week. It is thought that we’ll have the season back again on June 19, although there’s still some hope for a return on June 12.
Until football does actually come back, we still have plenty of transfer news items to cover. So let’s take a spin through the Blues rumor mill in cyberspace.
Chelsea, Manchester United and two other unnamed Premier League clubs are keen on AFC Bournemouth striker Joshua King, reports Sky Sports News.
With the Cherries potentially selling off some key pieces this summer, perhaps King will become the Blues’ desperately needed second striker?
Although it is worth noting that they just re-upped with Olivier Giroud. King has proven himself an adept scorer at this level now, but United may be his first choice, as Team Talk points out:
“King began his senior career at Old Trafford, but never featured in the Premier League, instead being loaned out to the likes of Preston North End and Hull City before joining Blackburn Rovers on a permanent basis in 2013.”
Speaking of players wanted by both United and Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is high on both clubs’ target list.
Should the Sancho move not materialize, both clubs will have to look at fall-back options. For United, it’s reportedly FC Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo.
For Chelsea, it’s Jesus “Tecatito” Corona of FC Porto. That’s according to the Daily Star, who report that Blues boss Frank Lampard is an admirer of the Mexican international. Tecatito, 27, is reportedly valued at £26 million, which is obviously much cheaper than what Sancho’s transfer fee would be.
Inter Milan and Sevilla are also said to be interested.
