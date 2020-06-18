Chelsea at Aston Villa Team News: Jorginho, Kante, Heaton, Moraes

Chelsea FC restart their season with a trip to Aston Villa on the weekend, but the big news for the Blues today centers around the summer transfer window. Stamford Bridge got the silly season started right, by announcing the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig today.
Flipping over to the other side, Villa played in the very first game of Project Restart, yesterday, escaping with a point in an extremely dull goalless draw against Sheffield United. The Blades were robbed by goalline technology and should have won. Villa were very fortunate, and now they face a quick turnaround against a big money, top four side from west London.
Team News for Both Sides
The three month pause was good to long-term injury absentees Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic. After a long layoff, both are now fully fit and in contention to feature here.
N’Golo Kante, who didn’t join full contact training until much later than the rest of the team, due to coronavirus fears, is also up to speed and available for selection. He could however, be eased back into action. One man who is not available is midfielder Jorginho, who will be serving the second of his two match suspension.
Callum Hudson-Odoi is said to be dealing with a knock, but it is thought to not be serious. Shifting over to the Villans, John McGinn returned to action, with a starting assignment, against the Blades, but Wesley Moraes and Tom Heaton remain injured.
Chelsea FC at Aston Villa FYIs
Kickoff: 4:15pm, Sunday June 21, Villa Park, Birmingham
Records: Aston Villa 7-17-5 Chelsea 14-9-6
Form Guide: Aston Villa DLLLL Chelsea WWDLW
Position in Premier League Table: Aston Villa 26 points, 19th Chelsea 48 points, 4th
Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1
In a weird season like this, having to play a league fixture off short rest will definitely strongly disadvantage AVFC here.
