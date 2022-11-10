Chelsea Team News vs Newcastle United: James, Jorginho, Kepa

Chelsea and England right back Reece James suffered a serious knee injury against AC Milan last month, and he faced a race against time to be fit for Qatar World Cup. Yesterday, he officially lost that race, as England manager Gareth Southgate told James on Wednesday that he won’t be a part of the Three Lions squad.

“The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible,” James revealed in a social media post. “I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team. I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take.”

Chelsea vs Newcastle FYIs

Kick: Saturday, 12 November 2022 5:30PM, Stamford Bridge, London.

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction: go here

Premier League Position: Chelsea 7th, Newcastle 3rd

Form Guide: Chelsea LLDDW Newcastle WWWWL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 31% Newcastle 41% Draw 28%

Blues Team News

More on James and his situation over at this link. Joining him as long term injury absentees are N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana. Elsewhere, Kepa Arrizabalaga is a doubt (foot injury). Ditto for Jorginho, who missed out in midweek, having to sit out the 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup. Well, maybe he really didn’t “miss out” after all. But he didn’t play.

