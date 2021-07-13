Chelsea FC Star Jorginho Makes Euro 2020 Best XI Team

As one would expect, Italy dominated the Euro 2020 Best XI squad, which was just announced a couple hours ago. Chelsea star Jorginho, the engine that made the Azzurri truly go, was one of five Italians in the best team. England landed three, which meant only three more slots for teams that didn’t reach the final.
Spain, Denmark and Belgium were the other three nations to gain representation on the first team. The full team is listed below, and if you have issues with the selections (as you should, because this is all highly debatable) then make your voice heard in the comments section at the end of the post.
UEFA Team of the Tournament
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)
Overall, the glory goes to Italy, whose fans interestingly enough adopted Megan Markle as their patron saint for this final. (An explanation on that is available here)
But kudos to the Chelsea players participating in this tournament as well.
The reigning European champions on the club level saw a lot of strong performances from their roster of players at the Euros. Jorginho, with his crisp passing and stellar setting the table for his country, led the way. Chelsea fans have to feel pretty good heading into this season, given what they saw from their squad in the Euros.
If they can finally get their summer transfer window started, then they would have to then feel great about 21/22!
